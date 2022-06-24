Rangers reveal 2022/23 home kit with retro design – here's how to buy it today
The new Castore 2022/23 home shirt has an old-school checkerboard pattern, and it's available to buy now.
Following the release of the team's third shirt, Rangers has just officially launched its 2022/23 home kit.
Available to buy from today, the new Rangers Home Shirt will cost you £65 and features a retro checkerboard design.
The new kit was revealed this morning, accompanied by a video and the tagline: "More than a badge. More than a club. More than a team. More than Ready."
Made from lightweight polyester, the new shirt has a 2-colour ribbed collar and cuffs, and the checkerboard print across the front.
The adult replica shirts carry the logos from the team's official partners Unibet & SEKO, along with new partner BOXT on the sleeve and SportemonGo on the back.
How to buy the new Rangers 2022/23 home kit
The new home kit is available to buy from the official Rangers shop. The Men's 22/23 Home Replica Shirt will set you back £65, with the long-sleeve version costing £70.
The Women's and Junior home kits are also on sale now.
