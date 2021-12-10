What channel is Burnley v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham can cement their place in the Premier League top four with a victory over Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend.

The Hammers endured a three-game winless run after the last international break which saw them hauled closed to the chasing pack below them.

However, last weekend’s superb victory over Chelsea will have lifted heads once again. Victory here would secure their place among the elite teams even if all around them triumph.

Burnley are still yet to fully engage in 2021/22. Their usual late start is yet to arrive and Sean Dyche will be desperate to see another win go on the board before too long.

The Clarets only have one victory to their name this term and could find themselves cut adrift if 17th-placed Watford – who lead them by three points – pick up a better result than them this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Burnley v West Ham?

Burnley v West Ham will take place on Sunday 12th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Norwich v Man Utd live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Burnley v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Burnley v West Ham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v West Ham team news

Burnley predicted XI:

West Ham predicted XI:

Our prediction: Burnley v West Ham

West Ham have stuck to the same starting XI for much of the season so far, but David Moyes rang the changes for their Europa League dead rubber encounter during midweek.

The Hammers lost 1-0, which has no bearing on their qualification status, and they managed to rest the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio. A huge victory in their eyes ahead of a busy period.

A refreshed core feels essential for West Ham if they are to maintain their strong opening half of the season. Antonio must start finding the net soon though after seven games without a goal.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 West Ham (8/1 at bet365)

