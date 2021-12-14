What channel is Burnley v Watford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley and Watford go head to head in a relegation dogfight live on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

The Clarets traditionally start slowly but pick up throughout the season and perform well enough to survive. That hasn’t happened yet for Sean Dyche’s men.

They sit 18th in the table with four draws in their last five outings. Burnley have failed to score in three but have only conceded one in that time.

Watford continue to stare down the barrel of the Premier League relegation gun despite their customary switch of manager in October.

Claudio Ranieri has overseen four consecutive defeats in recent weeks and knows that his unforgiving employers won’t be pleased if their troubles deepen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Watford on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Watford?

Burnley v Watford will take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Watford will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Burnley v Watford on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Burnley v Watford online

Burnley v Watford team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Watford predicted XI: Bachmann; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka, Sissoko, Louza; Hernandez, King, Dennis

Burnley v Watford odds

bet365 odds: Burnley (21/20) Draw (5/2) Watford (5/2)*

Our prediction: Burnley v Watford

Burnley aren’t a team who like to open the taps and go for it, but this really looks like their best shot at three points before the end of the year.

The Clarets do boast players capable of finding the net, though creative bright spark Maxwell Cornet remains an injury doubt.

Watford also boast goal scorers among their ranks and will see this as a massive opportunity to put five points between themselves and the bottom three.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-2 Watford (14/1 at bet365)

