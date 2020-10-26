Harry Kane and Son Heung Min have been at the forefront of the onslaught, but Spurs' last two outings at their home stadium have ended in misery as Newcastle scored a last-ditch equaliser, and West Ham clawed back three goals in the final 10 minutes to draw 3-3 last weekend.

Spurs made light work of LASK midweek with Gareth Bale receiving a few minutes extra game time to boost his sharpness.

Burnley sit 18th in the table having drawn one and lost three of their opening four clashes.

They have been without key defenders for most of the fledgling season so far and boss Sean Dyche will be relieved to see some of those faces return to the fold against such formidable opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Tottenham on TV?

Burnley v Tottenham will take place on Monday 26th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

The other game taking place on Monday night is Brighton v West Brom live on Sky Sports Box Office at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Tottenham team news

Burnley: Ben Mee and Jack Cork remain out, though James Tarkowski will start in the heart of the defence.

Phil Bardsley is self-isolating, Matt Lowton is a doubt, and Erik Pieters has been struggling with a knock, meaning the right-back slot is a real area of concern.

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are jostling for the same position, though Eric Dier is expected to miss out.

Steven Bergwijn is expected to start on the right wing as Bale continues to build his fitness. Expect to see the Welshman come on for half an hour though.

Our prediction: Burnley v Tottenham

Burnley have not been the robust, compact unit we've come to expect from them in 2020/21.

Injuries have crippled their sturdiness so far, and while James Tarkowski inspired a clean sheet against West Brom, the right-back concern will be a massive worry for Dyche.

Son operates superbly down that flank, while the ever-drifting Kane loves to cut in from that side to finish with trademark curling strikes. Both stars are primed for a field day here.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham

