What channel is Burnley v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope to kick on from their 3-1 win at Leicester last weekend with another away victory – this time at Burnley – on Saturday.

The Gunners are pushing to get back into the race for a European spot this season, but need points on the board against the lower-ranked teams in the table.

Burnley beat Arsenal back in December in one of the few Premier League fixtures this season where fans have been in attendance.

That shock result greatly boosted the Clarets’ survival hopes and they come into this tie with their heads just above water in their battle to avoid relegation.

Whether Burnley can pull off another surprise win over the Gunners remains to be seen – but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be determined to see this game off early.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Arsenal on TV?

Burnley v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 6th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Burnley v Arsenal online

Burnley v Arsenal team news

Burnley: Robbie Brady is rated 50/50 to feature here after missing the midweek draw with Leicester.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could also return but Ashley Barnes is out.

Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe is the only injury concern for manager Arteta, and the youngster could be available on Saturday if he gets over a hip issue.

Apart from that, Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Expect a similar XI to that one that beat Leicester last Sunday, with Nicolas Pepe potentially starting again.

Burnley v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Burnley v Arsenal

Arsenal are favourites heading into this encounter and luckily for Arteta the boss has a near-fully fit squad to choose from.

Yet even with the abundance of talent at his disposal it didn’t prevent Burnley snatching a 1-0 result at the Emirates back in December.

On paper, Arsenal should win this tie comfortably. They could blow Burley away or end up in a real scrap. The Clarets will battle for every ball but the visitors should edge it.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal (7/1 at bet365)

