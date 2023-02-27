Pep Guardiola's men will have to get past Championship outfit Bristol City if they are to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City travel to Bristol City on Tuesday night as the Premier League champions eye their first FA Cup success since 2019.

City, who come into this on the back of their 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday to leave them two points behind Arsenal in the title race, beat Chelsea in the third round and then the Gunners in the fourth round at the Etihad.

Bristol City edged past Championship rivals Swansea in the third round when winning the replay 2-1 before hammering West Brom 3-0 last month to book their place in the fifth round.

Nigel Pearson's men, who beat Hull 1-0 on Saturday, are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions. However, they still find themselves 13th in the Championship with 13 games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Manchester City on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Manchester City?

Bristol City v Manchester City will take place on Tuesday 28th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Manchester City kick-off time

Bristol City v Manchester City will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Manchester City on?

Bristol City v Manchester City will be shown live on ITV, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Bristol City v Manchester City online

You can also live stream the Bristol City v Manchester City game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Bristol City v Manchester City v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Bristol City v Manchester City odds

Bristol City v Manchester City prediction

Regardless of what team Pep Guardiola puts out, Manchester City's class will shine through against Bristol City.

City dominated against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday and we can expect more of the same on Tuesday night.

Our prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City (9/1 at bet365)

