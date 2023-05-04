United, who have won four out of their last five league games, look set to finish in the top four to land Champions League football for next campaign.

Brighton host Manchester United on Thursday night in the Premier League as both sides look to secure European football for next season.

The Red Devils beat Aston Villa last weekend and they're currently fourth. Erik ten Hag's men are just two points behind Newcastle but they boast a game in hand. Liverpool are just one place back from United in fifth, however, they've played two more matches.

Brighton, meanwhile, have a real chance of securing Europa League or Europa Conference League football for next season, with the Seagulls having a brilliant season under Roberto De Zerbi.

They're in eighth place and seven points behind Liverpool in fifth, however, Brighton have three games in hand. If they can win all of those, they would move to within two points of the top four.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 4th May 2023.

Brighton v Man Utd kick-off time

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Brighton v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Brighton v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (1/1) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (13/5)*

Brighton v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Brighton v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

