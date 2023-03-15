The Seagulls have been brilliant this season and they're seventh after 24 games – however, they boast two games in hand on Liverpool in sixth.

Brighton and Crystal Palace go head to head in the M23 derby on Wednesday night with the hosts looking to go level on points with Liverpool in sixth place in the Premier League.

A top six spot is a genuine aim for Roberto De Zerbi's men, who come into this on the back of their 2-2 draw at Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Spirits are high at Brighton, but the same can't be said for Crystal Palace. While they're 12th in the table, they've lost their last two and their last win was on New Year's Eve.

Palace have won just two Premier League games on the road all season and they're only three points above the relegation zone heading into the Brighton showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 15th March 2023.

Brighton v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Brighton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels, as well as tuning in for Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights or Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Brighton v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Brighton v Crystal Palace odds

Brighton v Crystal Palace prediction

It's hard to see anything but a Brighton win considering Crystal Palace's dismal form.

It seems a draw is the best possible result for Palace as Brighton are free flowing at home and they hammered West Ham 4-0 the last time they played at the AMEX.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-0 Crystal Palace (11/2 at bet365)

