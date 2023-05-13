The Bees won 2-0 away at the London Stadium in late December but were knocked out of the FA Cup by West Ham at the G Tech Community Stadium eight days later.

Brentford and West Ham United meet for the third time this season on Sunday as they bid to close in on their respective targets in the final weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

A victory in West London on Sunday would allow Thomas Frank's side to tighten their grip on a top half finish, which would be quite the achievement, while staying clear of local rivals Fulham and Chelsea.

It's not been as positive a season for the Hammers but last weekend's victory against Man Utd has moved them to within touching distance of survival.

West Ham are seven points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play, which means a win would guarantee they'll be playing Premier League football next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Brentford v West Ham?

Brentford v West Ham will take place on Sunday 14th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v West Ham kick-off time

Brentford v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Brentford v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Brentford v West Ham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

