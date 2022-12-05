The Brazilians are clear favourites to progress here but nothing is for certain at this World Cup with upsets piling on throughout the tournament.

Brazil will hope to regain their step when they take on South Korea in the World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Cameroon's victory over Brazil is just one of many shocks so far, and the South Americans will hope to massively raise their game to avoid another unexpected defeat here.

South Korea simply being present in the knockout rounds is a surprise to many. They defeated Portugal to break Uruguayan hearts and send Luis Suarez et al home.

The Koreans are the lowest-ranked side in the FIFA World Rankings left in the competition at No.28, but will aim to embody the spirit of 2002 that saw them claw through to the semi-finals as the co-host nation.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Brazil v South Korea in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

When is Brazil v South Korea?

Brazil v South Korea will kick off at 7pm on Monday 5th December 2022.

Brazil v South Korea team news

Brazil predicted line-up: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

South Korea predicted line-up: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Kyung-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min; Gue-sung



Brazil v South Korea prediction

Football is famously not played on paper, but by any metric, Brazil are the obvious candidates to win here. It's hard to build a credible case for a South Korean stunner, despite their strong efforts to get here.

The Koreans drew with Uruguay and lost to Ghana in their most competitive encounters, and while they thoroughly deserved their victory over Portugal, the Portuguese side was heavily rotated with little pressure on their shoulders after already qualifying for the knockouts.

In the intensity of battle, Brazil should find a comfortable route to victory in this one without drama.

Our prediction: Brazil 2-0 South Korea (5/1 at bet365)

Brazil v South Korea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brazil (1/4) Draw (5/1) South Korea (10/1)*

