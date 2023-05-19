With Liverpool now breathing down their necks, it was vital that Erik ten Hag's side got back to winning ways against Wolves last weekend and their comprehensive victory will have brought the confidence flowing back after a recent wobble.

Manchester United can tighten their grip on Champions League football with a win against Bournemouth on the South Coast on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Man Utd are a point ahead of Liverpool but have a game in hand over the Reds, which means wins against Bournemouth this weekend and Chelsea next week would secure Champions League football.

Gary O'Neil might not admit it but there's been a clear drop-off from the Cherries since the win over Leeds a few weeks ago, which all but secured their Premier League status for another year.

Bournemouth were widely tipped to go down this season but have defied the odds and are well deserving of a second consecutive season in the top flight. They'll want to sign 2022/23 off at the Vitality Stadium in style.

When is Bournemouth v Man Utd?

Bournemouth v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

Bournemouth v Man Utd kick-off time

Bournemouth v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v Man Utd live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Bournemouth v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (5/1) Draw (15/4) Man Utd (1/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

