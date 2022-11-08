Both sides have had poor starts to their Premier League campaigns, with Bournemouth in 17th and Everton just one place above them.

Bournemouth face off against Everton in an all-Premier League showdown in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Gary O'Neil's men come into this one on the back of their disappointing 4-3 defeat at Leeds on Saturday. The Cherries were 3-1 up at Elland Road, however, they conceded three times in the final half an hour.

Everton, meanwhile, also tasted defeat on Saturday as the Toffees lost 2-0 at home against Leicester. Goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes saw Frank Lampard's men lose their third game in their last five outings.

Both O'Neil and Lampard will likely make numerous changes to their starting XI's, with the focus on the Premier League, but a cup run would boost morale around the clubs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Everton on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Everton?

Bournemouth v Everton will take place on Tuesday 8th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Everton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Bournemouth v Everton team news

Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Stacey, Stephens, Mepham, Zemura; Christie, Lerma, Pearson, Stanislas; Billing; Moore.



Everton predicted XI: Begovic; Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Vinagre; Iwobi, Garner, Doucoure; Gray, Gordon, Maupay.

Bournemouth v Everton odds

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Everton

With both sides set to make numerous changes, the tie could really swing either way.

Players who aren't getting much game time will be desperate to convince their manager to give them more minutes after the World Cup this winter.

Bournemouth have home advantage on Tuesday and that could be the difference between the two teams.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton (10/1 at bet365)

