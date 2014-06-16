Belgium v Algeria – World Cup preview
Watch the Group H clash live on ITV from 4pm on Tuesday 17 June
Belgium v Algeria (Group H) 4pm (k/o 5pm) ITV
This is the first chance to see highly fancied Group H side Belgium play in this year's tournament.
Belgium's squad contains a number of familiar stars from the Premier League, including Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini and Manchester City's Vincent Company.
ITV's lead commentator Clive Tyldesley says, "Belgium have attracted so much attention as a live outsider to make an impact on this World Cup that they are no longer under anybody’s radar. The skewed nature of the draw has been kind to them and coach Marc Wilmots will arrive in Belo Horizonte for their opening game with a weight of genuine expectation on his shoulders." To read his full preview, click here.
