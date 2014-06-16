Belgium's squad contains a number of familiar stars from the Premier League, including Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini and Manchester City's Vincent Company.

ITV's lead commentator Clive Tyldesley says, "Belgium have attracted so much attention as a live outsider to make an impact on this World Cup that they are no longer under anybody’s radar. The skewed nature of the draw has been kind to them and coach Marc Wilmots will arrive in Belo Horizonte for their opening game with a weight of genuine expectation on his shoulders." To read his full preview, click here.

Advertisement

For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.