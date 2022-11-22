The Red Devils finished third at the 2018 World Cup before flattering to deceive at last year's European Championship, so the pressure is on Kevin De Bruyne and co to finally deliver the goods on the biggest stage of them all.

Belgium's golden generation kick off their latest quest for silverware against one of the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.

Father Time is catching up with the backbone of Roberto Martinez's squad, however, and they failed to set the world alight in this year's UEFA Nations League with only three wins from their six matches.

Canada are competing at their first World Cup in 36 years after impressively topping the table in CONCACAF qualifying.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David add star quality to English coach John Herdman's squad, but the Maple Leafs are the outsiders in Group F.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Canada on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Belgium v Canada?

Belgium v Canada will take place on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Belgium v Canada kick-off time

Belgium v Canada will kick off at 7pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Belgium v Canada on?

Belgium v Canada will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Belgium v Canada online

You can also live stream the Belgium v Canada game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Belgium v Canada referee

The referee for Belgium v Canada has been confirmed as Janny Sikazwe of Zambia.

Belgium v Canada odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Belgium (1/2) Draw (10/3) Canada (5/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Belgium v Canada prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Belgium v Canada predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.