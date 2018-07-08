Or at least, almost everyone – because a few England-supporting viewers were left unhappy after BBC iPlayer crashed during the final moments of the game, leaving them in suspense.

Suffice to say, a few of the people affected were a bit annoyed.

"We're aware that some people were experiencing technical issues and are looking into the cause,” the BBC said in a statement.

“We apologise to anyone who was affected."

There’s been some speculation that the technical issues were caused by the sheer number of fans tuning into the streaming service to watch the match live, but as of yet there’s no official word.

Still, one thing is for sure – the tech team behind the ITV Hub must be feeling pretty nervous ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Croatia…