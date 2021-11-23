What channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic face a mountainous task in the next of their Europa League fixtures on TV as they jet off to face Bayer Leverkusen this week.

The Bhoys sit third in Group G following back-to-back victories over Ferencvaros, but they know that to stand a realistic chance of finishing in the top two, they must record a victory over either Leverkusen or Real Betis. Both of those teams have already toppled Celtic in the competition so far.

Celtic were demolished 4-0 by the Germans in September and know that a similar result, and an expected Betis victory over Ferencvaros would eliminate them from Europe this Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou has grown into the hot-seat at Celtic Park and has guided his team up through the Scottish Premiership, back into a title battle, but this is an altogether different task.

Leverkusen have racked up three wins and a draw in their outings so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice in the process. They sit fourth in the Bundesliga.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic?

Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic will take place on Thursday 25th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Mura v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic online

Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic team news

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: Hradecky, Frimpong, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Palacios, Andrich, Diaby, Wirtz, Amiri, Amine Adli



Celtic predicted XI: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Urhoghide, Juranovic, Turnbull, McCarthy, McGregor, Forrest, Furuhashi, Abada

Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic

Celtic are improving in 2021/22, they have found greater consistency and are more settled into the season than they were at the start of their Europa League campaign.

However, the task ahead of them looks too large for them. A draw would still require them to defeat Betis in their last match of the Europa League group stages, so they must take the game to Leverkusen and attempt to win here.

That is far easier said than done against a team with such a resilient backline and superior quality throughout the side. This looks like the end of the road for the Bhoys.

Our prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Celtic (15/2 at bet365)

