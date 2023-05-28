Darren Moore's men looked destined for another season in League One after they lost 4-0 at Peterborough in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

After a thrilling comeback in their League One play-off semi-final, Sheffield Wednesday will look to book their place in the Championship next season as they face Barnsley at Wembley on Monday afternoon.

However, Sheffield Wednesday scored four at Hillsborough with Liam Palmer's 98th minute goal forcing extra time.

Peterborough then went ahead through a Lee Gregory own goal before Callum Paterson made it 5-5 on aggregate to send it to penalties. Jack Hunt's spot kick proved the difference between the sides as the Owls won 5-3 on penalties to book their spot at Wembley.

Sheffield Wednesday, who finished third in League One and just two points behind Ipswich in second, will face Barnsley, who beat Bolton in their playoff semi-final.

Barnsley, who ended up in fourth and 10 points behind Sheffield Wednesday, won 2-1 on aggregate with Liam Kitching's goal setting up the Wembley showdown on Monday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday?

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Monday 29th May 2023.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT - and, like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday odds

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday prediction

