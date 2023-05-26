Sheffield Wednesday had to settle for a play-off spot in League One after finishing third on 96 points behind Plymouth and Ipswich.

We've got an all-South Yorkshire showdown at Wembley on Monday afternoon as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday battle it out for a place in the Championship next season.

Darren Moore's men pulled off a thrilling comeback in their play-off semi-final against Peterborough, with Sheffield Wednesday coming from 4-0 down over the two legs to win on penalties at Hillsborough.

Barnsley, who finished fourth in League One and 10 points behind Sheffield Wednesday, won 2-1 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final against Bolton.

Liam Kitching's goal was the difference between the sides at Oakwell to set up the Wembley clash on Bank Holiday Monday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday.

When is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday?

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 3pm on Monday 29th May 2023.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday team news

Barnsley predicted line-up: Isted; Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; Tedic, Cole.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up: Dawson; Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James; Paterson, Palmer, Bannan, Johnson; Windass, Smith, Gregory.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Sheffield Wednesday will be full of confidence after their play-off semi-final heroics against Peterborough.

The Owls were unlucky to miss out on automatic promotion this season from League One and we will likely see them get the job done at Wembley.

Our prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday (17/2 at bet365)

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Barnsley (12/5) Draw (12/5) Sheffield Wednesday (23/20)*

