What channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet for the second El Clasico showdown of the season as they go head to head in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement

The fierce rivalry will be renewed for the first time with Xavi at the helm of his beloved club. He will be desperate to make an impact.

Barcelona appear to have eased their financial concerns for now, and their form has stabilised as well, though it remains short of where they’d like to be.

Barca have lost just two games in 12 under Xavi’s stewardship – one of them came against Bayern Munich in the Champions League – though wins aren’t free-flowing yet.

Real Madrid enjoyed a 10-game winning streak until recently, though it abruptly ended in a draw with Cadiz, followed by a defeat to Getafe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 12th January 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 7pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Real Madrid team news

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, De Jong, Depay

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Barcelona v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barcelona (11/4) Draw (11/4) Real Madrid (10/11)*

For all the latest Football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Barcelona v Real Madrid

Neither side has looked entirely comfortable of late, though Xavi appears to have steadied the Barcelona ship somewhat since his appointment as boss.

In many ways, the pressure is off Barcelona right now, after all, this is a transitional season. However, this is a Clasico, and Clasicos can make or break players and managers. They will be desperate to prove to the fans that they can compete.

Expect an entertaining affair with a less to play for than if these sides met in a close title battle showdown. Real Madrid have the experience, Barcelona have the youth.

Our prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid (12/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.