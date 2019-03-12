If the French side score first at the Nou Camp, Barcelona would need to score twice to be in with a chance of progressing.

Lionel Messi is fit and ready to go alongside Luis Suarez with the duo both scoring at the weekend against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Lyon sit third in Ligue 1 and will be hoping to land the first blow to make it a tense night for the hosts in Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Lyon game on TV and online.

What time is the Barcelona v Lyon game?

Barcelona v Lyon will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 13th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Lyon

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Barcelona didn’t get going in the first leg and the lack of an away goal will make tonight an awkward affair.

However, they boast obvious quality in their squad full of match-winners, none more so than Messi.

Barcelona have been rock-solid at the back in recent weeks keeping five clean sheets in their last seven games – including two shut-outs at the Bernabeu.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Lyon

