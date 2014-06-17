Australia v Netherlands – World Cup preview
Watch the Group B clash live on ITV on Wednesday 18 June
Australia v Netherlands (Group B) 4pm (k/o 5pm) ITV
All eyes will be on the Netherlands and what they can pull off next after a five-goal destruction of Spain in their first group game.
Australia were always going to be the minnows in this group, and there's little hope of them pulling off an upset against the flying Oranje. Tim Cahill''s aerial expertise remains a threat, and Aussie captain Mile Jedinak will be known to Crystal Palace fans for his role in their Premier League survival.
To find out more about the Netherlands' chances, read our full match preview here.
For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.