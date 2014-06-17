Australia were always going to be the minnows in this group, and there's little hope of them pulling off an upset against the flying Oranje. Tim Cahill''s aerial expertise remains a threat, and Aussie captain Mile Jedinak will be known to Crystal Palace fans for his role in their Premier League survival.

To find out more about the Netherlands' chances, read our full match preview here.

Advertisement

For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.