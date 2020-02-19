Many may turn their nose up at a class between two relatively unremarkable teams but Atalanta have plenty of reasons to deserve your attention this season.

They are the top scorers in Serie A by a comfortable distance having bagged 63 goals in just 24 games, 17 more than league-leaders Juventus.

Since a 5-0 drubbing of AC Milan just before Christmas, Atalanta have also racked up 5-0, 7-0 and 6-3 wins over Parma, Torino and Radomiak Radom (in a friendly game) respectively and will go into this one aiming for more of the same.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Atalanta v Valencia game on TV and online.

What time is Atalanta v Valencia?

Atalanta v Valencia will kick off at 8:00pm GMT on Tuesday 18th February 2020.

What channel is Atalanta v Valencia?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Atalanta v Valencia

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Atalanta’s five top scorers account for 41 goals and 24 assists in Serie A and the Champions League this season, with strikes flying in from across the pitch.

Their versatile threat makes them terrific to watch and gives their opponents a headache in deciding who to focus their defensive efforts on.

Valencia will provide a threat of their own, but lack a ruthless frontman capable of winning matches from nowhere, and could be made to suffer.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Valencia