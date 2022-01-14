What channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Steven Gerrard’s first trip to Old Trafford as a manager ended in a narrow 1-0 FA Cup defeat that could have easily swung either way.

Manchester United face Aston Villa for the second time in a week as they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend.

Since then his squad has been boosted by the arrival of Lucas Digne on a permanent transfer and Phillipe Coutinho has started training with his new side. Both could be unleashed here.

United are struggling with a host of injury issues across the field, none greater than Cristiano Ronaldo who missed the cup clash and hasn’t trained much this week either.

Ralf Rangnick faces a tricky January as he attempts to resolve internal issues among his squad and add to it via the January transfer window, while keeping the points flowing on the field.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 15th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Arsenal live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Van De Beek; Fernandes, Cavani, Rashford

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man Utd

Villa were unlucky not to defeat United at Old Trafford the other night as strikes from Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins were ruled out by VAR with the tightest of margins.

Coutinho and Digne will add fresh impetus into Villa’s attacking ranks and will both hope to hit the ground running.

Villa Park will be rocking should Coutinho make his debut for the club, and the players must feed on that. Expect a high-intensity clash that Villa could well sneak with a moment of magic.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

