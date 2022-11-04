The Spaniard has managed more games against the Red Devils than any other English club and famously beat them in the 2020/21 Europa League final, which makes them an apt part of his welcoming party this weekend.

Unai Emery's first game in charge of Aston Villa will come against a familiar foe as Manchester United visit Villa Park on Sunday.

Emery was appointed by the West Midlands club last week but missed Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Newcastle as he was waiting for a work permit. He will no doubt have watched the game, however, and seen that there is certainly work to do.

Marcus Rashford's powerful header and a solid second-half performance was enough to ensure that Man Utd secured all three points against West Ham on Sunday.

That's three wins in five Premier League games for the Old Trafford outfit now and seven in their last 10 as Erik ten Hag's methods begin to really take effect.

Man Utd threw away a two-goal lead at Villa Park back in January but a win this weekend would further illustrate that they've turned a corner under the Dutch coach.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 6th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Olsen; Digne, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Luiz; Watkins, Buendia, Bailey; Ings

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man Utd

Aston Villa have won just once against Man Utd since 2009 but will be bouyed by the arrival of their new manager in what will be his first game in charge.

Emery has only beaten the Red Devils in 90 minutes in one of his nine games against them as a coach and faces a tough ask on Sunday.

Things are really clicking for Man Utd at the moment – with summer signings like Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez settling in and stalwarts such as David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, and Harry Maguire putting poor spells of form behind them – and they will arrive in the West Midlands as favourites.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd (13/2 at bet365)

