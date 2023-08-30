Unai Emery's men come into the clash on the back of their impressive 3-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, with Matty Cash scoring a brace.

Villa, who will be playing their first European game at Villa Park since 2010, have bounced back from their dismal opening weekend defeat at Newcastle United, and Emery will be desperate to keep their winning run going.

Hibernian, meanwhile, decided to sack Lee Johnson last weekend after their home defeats against Villa on Wednesday and Livingston on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Hibernian on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Hibernian?

Aston Villa v Hibernian will take place on Thursday 31st August 2023.

Aston Villa v Hibernian kick-off time

Aston Villa v Hibernian will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Hibernian on?

Unfortunately, Aston Villa v Hibernian has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

The game will be on Villa's TV channel, VillaTV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Villa and Hibernian official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Hibernian online

The game will be on Villa's TV channel, VillaTV.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Listen to Aston Villa v Hibernian on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio West Midlands Sport.

Aston Villa v Hibernian odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (1/7) Draw (17/2) Hibernian (11/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

