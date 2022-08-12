The pair had a famed lack of chemistry during their playing days but will be in opposing dugouts at Villa Park this weekend – both searching for their first win of the season.

Two of England's great modern midfielders meet on Saturday lunchtime as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa host Frank Lampard's Everton in the first game of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

2022/23 got off to the worst possible start for Aston Villa, who fell behind just two minutes into their opener away at newly-promoted Bournemouth and lost that match 2-0.

Gerrard had some strong words for Tyrone Mings after stripping him of the captaincy and dropping him ahead of the defeat on the South Coast but it looked as though they missed his presence as they were twice punished at set-pieces.

A Jorginho penalty was enough to seal defeat for Everton at Goodison Park on the opening weekend but Lampard will have seen some positives in a tight loss against Chelsea.

They looked a little toothless without a recognised striker in the absence of injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, however, and he was joined by both Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina on the injury list.

The arrival of Conor Coady on loan from Wolves should help fill the void at the back but more forward firepower is desperately needed and may not arrive in time to help their cause down in Birmingham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Everton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Everton?

Aston Villa v Everton will take place on Saturday 13th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

Aston Villa v Everton team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Cash; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Rondon, McNeil

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Everton online

Aston Villa v Everton odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Everton

Gerrard labelled his side's performance at the Vitality Stadium "extremely disappointing", slamming their lack of creativity and invention in the final third, and they could be on course for a second consecutive defeat if they're not able to lift their performance level.

The return to Villa Park should help them but they're up against an Everton team that asked Chelsea some serious questions last weekend.

Saturday's game may come too soon for any potential attacking recruits the Toffees may be chasing but Conor Coady should slip in alongside Mason Holgate and James Tarkowski to form a very solid back three.

Scoring goals is clearly going to be their issue so a low-scoring draw could well be on the cards.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton (6/1 at bet365)

