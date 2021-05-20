What channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea go into the final weekend of Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa knowing victory will see them finish third.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are on the cusp of securing Champions League football and are a point clear of Liverpool and Leicester, also on the hunt for a top-four finish.

Aston Villa will be no walk in the park though as Dean Smith’s side go into the game off the back of an impressive 2-1 away win at Tottenham.

Villa are guaranteed to finish 11th in the table and with Jack Grealish back in the side he’ll be looking to finish the season on a high and cement his spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Both sides shared the points in the reverse fixture in December as Anwar El Ghazi cancelled out Olivier Giroud’s opener.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 3:50pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Chelsea team news

Aston Villa: Midfielder Morgan Sanson remains out with a knee injury, having missed the past eight matches.

Tyrone Mings overcame a knee injury to start against Spurs and should keep his place against Chelsea, with Grealish also now fully fit.

Chelsea: Tuchel will have to make decisions on N’Golo Kante and Kai Havertz, who have both had recent hamstring concerns.

Andreas Christensen could be back in contention for a place in the squad after missing the past three matches.

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Tuchel’s team selection will be interesting considering their Champions League final takes place on May 29th 2021.

But Chelsea’s players will be out to deliver a special performance to secure the team a third-placed finish and convince their boss they deserve a starting spot in Porto.

Villa always look dangerous with Ollie Watkins leading the line and Grealish controlling their attack, but Chelsea have enough quality to edge a victory here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

