What channel is Arsenal v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope to do the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1993 when these sides meet in north London on Sunday.

Spurs beat the Gunners 2-0 earlier this season thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, and Jose Mourinho’s men still have a fleeting hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal have slumped into mid-table this term and are running out of Premier League fixtures to haul them into European contention.

Indeed, the Gunners suffered a frustrating 1-1 draw to Burnley last time out that exposed their lack of cutting edge in a season where they have had to balance Thursday night and Sunday afternoon football.

This clash ended 2-2 last season as Arsenal fought back from two goals down but Spurs are unlikely to let history repeat itself.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Tottenham on TV?

Arsenal v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 14th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v West Ham, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Tottenham team news

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has a full squad to choose from. Emile Smith Rowe returned during the week, while Nicolas Pepe is also pushing for a start following improved displays.

Calum Chambers could be trusted again in defence following a solid appearance at full-back last weekend.

Tottenham: Harry Kane provided his team with a little scare during midweek following his two-goal haul against Dinamo Zagreb. He was withdrawn and sported an ice pack for the remainder of the match, but is expected to be fit to play here.

Giovani Lo Celso is the only other potential absentee but remains on the doubtful side of the scale following back issues.

Arsenal v Tottenham odds

bet365 odds: Arsenal (31/20) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (7/4)*

Our prediction: Arsenal v Tottenham

Arsenal rarely suffer back-to-back league defeats against Tottenham but history is unlikely to be on their side this Sunday.

Spurs’ attacking unit of Kane, Son, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli has come into its own in recent weeks – and we’re likely to see that deployed at the Emirates to dangerous effect.

This game could come down to how Arsenal handle the blistering counter attacks their rivals will look to initiate. Thomas Partey’s presence in the middle will be key – but even then that won’t likely be enough to prevent an away win.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Tottenham (22/1 at bet365)

