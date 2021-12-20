What channel is Arsenal v Sunderland Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope for a no-drama victory when they face Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates this week.

The Gunners haven’t won the League Cup since 1993 having lost three finals since then, the last of which came in 2018.

They have been knocked out of the competition at the quarter-finals stage three times in the last five editions but Mikel Arteta knows he can’t afford to go out to opponents two levels below in the football pyramid.

League One Sunderland have enjoyed a strong campaign so far under new ownership with boss Lee Johnson at the helm. They sit third in the table within touching distance of the automatic promotion places in their fourth third-tier campaign.

The Black Cats are led by tall target man Ross Stewart, Everton loanee forward Nathan Broadhead and academy revelation Dan Neil, each of whom will be desperate to put on a show and upset the odds at the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Sunderland?

Arsenal v Sunderland will take place on Tuesday 21st December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are four Carabao Cup quarter-final games taking place this week including Tottenham v West Ham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Sunderland team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Soares, Chambers, Holding, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Lacazette

Sunderland predicted XI: Burge; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Gooch, Pritchard, Neil, Embleton, Gooch; Stewart, Broadhead

Arsenal v Sunderland odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Sunderland

On paper, this is only going one way. Arsenal boast a deep pool of talent to dip into and though they will field a weakened XI, the team that starts will still boast enough quality to get the job done.

A mass reshuffle would marginally open the door for Sunderland, but the players likely to be drafted in are veterans on the fringes of the squad rather than raw prospects. Sunderland boast a youthful squad who will approach the game without fear.

Expect a tight first half. Sunderland will hope to dig deep and weather any initial storms before Stewart and Broadhead begin to see more of the ball. At that point, Arsenal are likely to turn up the heat and should find a way through the spirited League One unit.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland (5/1 at bet365).

