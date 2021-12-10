What channel is Arsenal v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal are wobbling once again with three defeats in their last four outings ahead of the visit of Southampton.

The Gunners appeared to set their season on course with a long unbeaten run but defeats to Liverpool, Man Utd and Everton have set them back once again.

Mikel Arteta is back under pressure to deliver good results over the festive period or he faces a tricky winter ahead.

Southampton continue to meander around the relegation places, as they have done for much of Ralph Hassenhuttl’s reign.

They haven’t won a game in their last four, though they still boast a six-point advantage over the relegation zone trio.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Southampton?

Arsenal v Southampton will take place on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Norwich v Man Utd live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Southampton team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Southampton predicted XI: Caballero; Livramento, Lyanco, Stephens, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Arsenal v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (8/13) Draw (3/1) Southampton (9/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Southampton

Arsenal need to win games like this one – Mikel Arteta needs to win games like this one. Any other results is unacceptable.

He has had enough time to impress his ideas on a squad he has assembled, now it’s time to step up and deliver results Arsenal really should be able to produce.

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are their brightest lights, the young guns – can they inspire their lagging team?

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Southampton (8/1 at bet365)

