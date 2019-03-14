Alex Iwobi got Arsenal off to a flying start after just three minutes but Sokratis Papastathopolous’ first-half red card flipped the game on its head.

Rennes found the net three times to condemn Arsenal to a dismal defeat on the continent.

Alexandre Lacazette is now available for the Gunners after his three-game suspension was cut down by a match.

Emery will be hoping his big guns turn up at the Emirates otherwise Arsenal’s only chance of Champions League football next season rests on winning a tight battle for the Premier League top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Rennes game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Rennes game?

Arsenal v Rennes will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 13th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Rennes

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Arsenal remain one of the most unpredictable teams in Europe right now.

They followed up the shock defeat to Rennes with an even more stunning 2-0 win over in-form Manchester United at the weekend.

Emery’s side will dig in and make a contest of the clash at the Emirates, and their away goal could prove vital.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Rennes

