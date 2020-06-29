Mikel Arteta will be determined for his side to steel up and make their individual quality count against a Norwich side staring relegation in the face.

Daniel Farke's side have lost both of their Premier League fixtures since the restart and, despite a more spirited display, were defeated by Manchester United in extra time during their FA Cup tie.

Norwich need points and they need them fast. Right now, their only saving grace is that teams above them have also struggled to piece together any sort of decent form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Norwich game on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Norwich on TV?

Arsenal v Norwich will take place on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Norwich will kick off at 6pm – the match is one of four Premier League games on Wednesday evening across multiple channels.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Norwich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Norwich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Norwich odds

Arsenal v Norwich team news

Arsenal: David Luiz is a doubt to feature after picking up a knock on his return from suspension at the weekend.

Injuries to Bernd Leno and Pablo Mari, as well as the long-term absence of Calum Chambers, means the Gunners could be forced to start a makeshift defence.

Norwich: The Canaries are also in defensive disarray following Timm Klose's red card at the weekend.

Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley both remain sidelined, meaning an emergency centre-back could be drafted in from elsewhere in the squad.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Norwich

I mean, this simply has to an Arsenal victory, right? Not just a win, but a resounding, comfortable, home-and-hosed by half-time sort of win.

Of course, Arteta would take the points by any means necessary, but the Gunners faithful need signs their club is on the mend after a turbulent spell. Exerting excess energy on a Norwich side bereft of confidence and threat would be less than inspirational.

As for Norwich, they really have to just hope when they get a chance, they take it. Teemu Pukki appears to have been in self--isolation long before COVID-19 entered the scene. He must be utilised by the rest of the squad, and he must apply himself fully, otherwise this is only going one way.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Norwich

