What channel is Arsenal v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal face the daunting task of hauling down Manchester City when they return to action in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners kick off the 2022 domestic football calendar in high spirits following four Premier League wins on the spin.

Mikel Arteta’s men sit fourth in the table, a successful start to the campaign according to Lee Dixon after he spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com to review Arsenal’s 2021/22 season so far.

City have won their last 10 top flight games on the bounce and will be determined to keep that run flowing in to the new year.

Pep Guardiola’s men sit top of the Premier League with an eight-point gap down to Chelsea. Liverpool sit nine points adrift with a game in hand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Saturday 1st January 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Man City team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Smith Rowe; Odegaard; Lacazette

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Sterling

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Man City odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Man City

Arsenal could be forced to deploy a makeshift defence in response to several COVID cases and injury problems at the Emirates. They will also be without Arteta on the touchline after he tested positive.

City look irresistible right now and on paper, it’s extremely difficult to predict anyone will topple them. Arsenal won’t roll over, however.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

