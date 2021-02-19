What channel is Arsenal v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are aiming to extend their lead in the Premier League title race when they face Arsenal at the Emirates this weekend.

City are currently 10 points clear of second-place Manchester United going into the next round of Premier League fixtures, and will be determined to keep the momentum flowing going into the final third of the season.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted to bring Kevin De Bruyne back into the fold in the coming games while Sergio Aguero is also back in contention, adding further fuel to an already raging fire in 2020/21.

Arsenal sit 10th in the table but a couple of victories in the coming weeks would nudge them closer to European contention due to the congested top half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hattrick last weekend to signal a return to form, but he will be determined to find consistency throughout the remainder of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man City on TV?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Sunday 21st February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Man City team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Magalhaes, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden

Arsenal v Man City odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Man City

It’s near-fruitless to analyse any of City’s opponents in the build-up to games because they simply find a way to win regardless.

Arsenal’s form is improving, the grey skies are clearing and Aubameyang’s goal heroics last week will do him the world of good… but this is Manchester City they’re up against.

Back to front, they are a cut above every team in the nation and the world, perhaps aside from Bayern Munich. It doesn’t matter whether De Bruyne, Aguero or Gundogan play or not, they’re simply going to win. Again.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Man City (7/1 at bet365)

