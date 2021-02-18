What channel is Liverpool v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

When Liverpool and Everton met in the first Merseyside derby of the season back in October, both teams were fighting for top spot in the Premier League and looked contenders to battle for the title all season long.

Fast-forward a few months and now both Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti are scrambling to rekindle the form their sides enjoyed before winter set in.

Liverpool come into this tie having lost their last three Premier League fixtures to slump out of the title race.

Everton, meanwhile, are battling to rekindle their top-four hopes and face the defending champions after facing league leaders Manchester City just three days previous.

The Toffees haven’t beaten Liverpool in their last 23 attempts, stretching back to October 2010. Will Ancelotti’s men finally deliver on Saturday?

When is Liverpool v Everton on TV?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Saturday 20th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Everton team news

Liverpool: Injuries still plague boss Klopp but Ozan Kabak looks to be improving at his new club to relieve the strain of Liverpool missing Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Naby Keita is unlikely to be rushed back from injury to play here, likewise with James Milner. Klopp will almost certainly keep Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Gini Wijnaldum in his midfield.

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to fit to start after missing a couple of games with a hamstring issue.

Fabian Delph is closing in on a return, but this weekend is likely to be too soon, while Allan, Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain out.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Everton

If there was any concern that Liverpool had surrendered the season then they didn’t show it in the 2-0 win over RB Leipzig. The Champions League is now Klopp’s main priority but part of that is also securing a top-four spot and qualifying for the competition next season too.

Losing to Everton would severely hamper those hopes, yet that appears unlikely. After all, Everton may not have Dominic Calvert-Lewin fully fit for this encounter and that could make all the difference.

Indeed, with Everton’s attack looking unstable without their star man, this could be a far more routine game for Kabak to gain more Premier League experience in. Liverpool should edge it over 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Everton (15/2 at bet365)

