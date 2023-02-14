The Gunners boast a three point lead at the top of the league, with Mikel Arteta's men also holding a game in hand on City in second. However, Arsenal's form has dipped recently, with the Gunners drawing two and losing one of their last five league games.

Arsenal host Manchester City on Wednesday night in a clash that will likely have huge ramifications on the Premier League title race.

Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at City in the FA Cup last month, come into this one on the back of their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday. However, Arteta's side rightly feel hard done by following a VAR error at the Emirates.

City cut Arsenal's lead to three points this weekend after Pep Guardiola's side beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday to capitalise on their rivals' slip up.

Guardiola has been here plenty of times in the Premier League title race but it's new ground for former City assistant Arteta in the hot seat as a manager. Who will come out on top, the master or the apprentice?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Wednesday 15th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (15/8) Draw (5/2) Man City (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Arsenal v Man City prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Man City predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.