What channel is Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal and Liverpool will each hope to resurrect their seasons with a win on Saturday and mount a late challenge for a European spot in the Premier League.

Defending champions Liverpool have surrendered their crown and sit seventh in the table with nine Premier League fixtures remaining.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are four points and two places further back than the Reds and have claimed just one win in three league games.

These sides have already met three times this season, with Liverpool winning their league encounter 3-1 at Anfield.

The two clubs shared draws in the Community Shield and EFL Cup – ties that Arsenal eventual won 5-4 on penalties.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 3rd April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Newcastle v Tottenham, which kicks off at 2:05pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe may not be fit to feature in this clash, while Mikel Arteta is sweating on the fitness of Willian and Bukayo Saka.

Expect Martin Ødegaard to start behind lone striker Alexandre Lacazette, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking up one of the flanks.

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson is unlikely to feature here because of injury and joins Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines.

However, Jurgen Klopp could potentially have Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi available again for selection.

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal have scraped two draws against Liverpool this season but the defeat at Anfield was an indication of just how deadly the Reds can be on their day.

Neither side is firing at its best right now – and that could lead to a sticky game here in north London.

Defeat would be unbearable for both managers and so a draw seems the inevitable conclusion here.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (13/2 at bet365)

