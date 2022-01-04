What channel is Arsenal v Liverpool Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal host Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final draw at the Emirates this week.

The Gunners have only faced one Premier League outfit on their way to the final four – Leeds in the Round of 16 – and will be determined to forge a path to the final against stern opposition here.

Mikel Arteta was absent from the sidelines as Arsenal fell to a last-gasp defeat against Manchester City on New Year’s Day but is expected to return to the dugout for the semi-finals.

Liverpool have waved goodbye to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as they embark on their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns and must negotiate this one without them.

Jurgen Klopp has tended to choose to deploy weakened teams throughout the rounds of the Carabao Cup, but he may have little choice here with a depleted squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 6th January 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg matches taking place this week including Chelsea v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Williams, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Much rests on Liverpool’s line-up for this one. A full strength unit would be considered favourites to win the whole competition, but Klopp doesn’t have the luxury of selecting his strongest XI.

He will need the likes of Curtis Jones to step up and deliver big displays in the coming matches if they are to keep the results coming in across all competitions without Salah and Mane in particular.

Divock Origi’s absence means the Reds look particularly thin up top, while Arsenal are improving all the time and their young guns have proven themselves to be worthy starters in cup matches this term.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365).

