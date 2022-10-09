There was a party atmosphere at the home of the Gunners last weekend as they claimed a 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham in the North London derby to confirm their place at the top of the table for another week, and the stadium certainly won't be quiet come kick-off.

The blockbuster clash on this weekend's Premier League TV schedule sees Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

That victory was an important one after their slip-up against Manchester United and claiming a first win against Liverpool in more than two years would silence yet more of the doubters of Mikel Arteta and his squad.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked more themselves in their 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League in midweek, with a shift in system helping the Reds get back to winning ways after last weekend's dramatic 3-3 draw with Brighton.

There's no denying it's been a sluggish start to the 2022/23 campaign for Liverpool but they've consistently had Arsenal's number in recent years and it would be no surprise to see them click into gear on Sunday.

With Manchester City likely to leapfrog them on Saturday, the Gunners could make a real statement at the Emirates by claiming a rare victory over the Reds and reclaiming top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 9th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Liverpool predicted XI: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz; Nunez

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (6/4) Draw (13/5) Liverpool (13/8)*

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal have been fantastic this season and answered plenty of the doubters with an eye-catching victory in last weekend's North London derby but they have struggled against Liverpool in recent years and Klopp's side do look to be rediscovering their form.

That all makes for an intriguing contest at the Emirates on Sunday, which more than anything is an opportunity for Arteta and his team to show they're the real deal.

The pressure is going to be on them in that regard, which may just allow Liverpool to come away with all three points.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool (10/1 at bet365)

