What channel is Arsenal v Chelsea Women’s FA Cup final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Women’s FA Cup final will take place this week between Arsenal and Chelsea 15 months after the first round of the competition was played.

Advertisement

This is still the 2020/21 final to be played on Sunday, despite the 2021/22 FA Cup competition already going into the third round.

Traditionally held in May, the Women’s FA Cup final looks set to be worth the long wait as the two English powerhouses of the women’s game clash at the home of football.

Watch Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup final on BBC iPlayer or with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

Arsenal have won the competition more times than anyone else with 14 FA Cup trophies to their name, six times more than the next most successful team, Southampton, who dominated the game in the 1970s.

However, they haven’t lifted the trophy since 2016 – in a game against Chelsea – and their last appearance in the final ended in tears as they were defeated by Chelsea in 2018.

The Blues will hope for a repeat of that day as Ramona Bachmann – who has since departed for PSG – and Fran Kirby netted the crucial goals in a 3-1 victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 5th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 2pm.

The game will take place at Wembley months after it should have gone ahead due to COVID restrictions and the subsequent re-jigged calendar.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

The 2021 Women’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be shown live from 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Gabby Logan will present coverage of the big game live from Wembley Stadium.

You can also tune in to watch the match on BT Sport 1 from 1:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

You can also tune in to watch the match live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free using a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, you can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

Arsenal v Chelsea team news

Arsenal predicted XI: TBC

Chelsea predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (15/8) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (11/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Chelsea

With both teams in sensational form, it’s near-impossible to predict this one with genuine conviction. No result would be truly shocking, but expect a tight game.

Both sides boast remarkable defensive solidity with just eight goals conceded between them in 16 combined games. Up front they’ve found the net 53 times in that spell.

Frank Kirby and Sam Kerr look borderline unstoppable at Chelsea right now, and on the rare occasion they’re not at the races, a deep supporting cast including Jessie Fleming is on hand to shunt them over the line.

For Arsenal, Vivianne Miedema has found the net in each of her last three outings and will be determined to exact revenge on Chelsea after scoring the Gunners’ consolation goal in their last FA Cup final defeat.

The safest bet is that you can guarantee a superb spectacle for fans and neutrals alike. Expect attack to defeat defence, and maybe Chelsea will just about scrape it on penalties.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea (14/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.