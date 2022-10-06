The Gunners face Group A leaders Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates on Thursday night and should not underestimate their opponents.

Arsenal may be Premier League table-toppers, but they're not the top dogs in their Europa League group so far this term.

Mikel Arteta's men have played one less game, however. This is due to their clash with PSV being postponed due to a lack of police resources ahead of the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal will play that catch-up game later in October, but for now, their gaze must rest solely on dispatching a European unit that has proven itself on more than one occasion recently.

Bodo/Glimt may sound like the ultimate obscure Europa League fodder, but the Norwegians have proved themselves at this level with a 6-1 victory over Roma last season and also beat them 2-1 in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals before being dispatched in the second leg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt?

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt will take place on Thursday 6th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Europa League on TV this week, including Omonia v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Bodo/Glimt predicted XI: Khaikin; Sampsted, Moe, Hoibraten, Wembangomo; Saltnes, Berg, Vetlesen; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal simply can't afford to rest against Bodo/Glimt. They absolutely have the quality to see this match off with relative ease, but that is simply not a given. In addition to their victories over Roma last year, they defeated Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Champions League play-off this term, they drew with PSV and toppled Zurich. Arsenal must be on their guard.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Bodo/Glimt (7/1 at bet365)

