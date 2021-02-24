What channel is Arsenal v Benfica Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal and Benfica are tied at 1-1 heading into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash in Greece on Thursday, with the fixture almost too close to call.

The Gunners pegged Benfica back through a Bukayo Saka goal in last week’s encounter, which took place in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

There are numerous Europa League fixtures being moved to neutral venues this week, as coronavirus restrictions in some countries make staging games there impossible.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Manchester City at the weekend and come into this tie having claimed just one win from their last six outings.

Benfica, meanwhile, have drawn three games on the bounce and were held to a 0-0 result against lowly Farense on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Benfica on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Benfica on TV?

Arsenal v Benfica will take place on Thursday 25th February 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Benfica will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Manchester United v Real Sociedad, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Benfica on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Benfica online

Arsenal v Benfica team news

Arsenal: Thomas Partey must pass a fitness test before manager Mikel Arteta will consider him for selection on Thursday.

Rob Holding is expected to miss this encounter but is the only other injury concern for the boss. Expect Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard to come back into the XI.

Benfica: Jardel and Andre Almeida miss this clash through injury, while Julian Weigl should be fresh after being suspended at the weekend.

Last week’s goalscorer Pizzi should start, while Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi will likely keep their places in the heart of defence.

Arsenal v Benfica odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Benfica

Arteta will bring in some fresh exuberance from the likes of Smith Rowe on Thursday and this will certainly aid an Arsenal attack that looked blunted against City at the weekend.

The issue for Arsenal will be how to break down a defensive line that allowed them just two shots on target in Rome.

Benfica will be regimented to sustain the Gunners once again and Pizzi is certainly the danger man. This tie could go either way but Arsenal are more likely to pinch it late on.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Benfica (15/2 at bet365)

