Scottish League One side Alloa are fighting for their lives in the third tier of the football pyramid and haven't won any of their last nine league outings.

Celtic travel to face Alloa in a huge Scottish Cup mismatch this weekend as they seek to avoid a major upset.

Their last victory was a 5-0 triumph against Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose in November to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup where they proceeded to draw a rabbit from the hat.

Cup ties against Celtic always cause a stir, and this one is no exception. Alloa's small 3000-capacity ground will be packed to the rafters after owner Mike Mulraney ruled out the prospect of moving the game to a bigger stadium.

As if the tie needed any extra spice, Rangers icon Barry Ferguson is the manager of Alloa and will be even more determined to upset the odds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Alloa v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Alloa v Celtic on TV?

Alloa v Celtic will take place on Saturday 22nd January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Alloa v Celtic will kick off at 5:30pm.

Four Scottish Premiership matches will be played as usual this weekend, while Hibs' clash with Aberdeen and Celtic's trip to St Mirren have been pushed back to midweek.

What TV channel is Alloa v Celtic on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 5pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Alloa v Celtic online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Alloa v Celtic team news

Alloa predicted XI: Hutton; Church, Durnan, Graham, Tagart; King, Niang; Boyd, Howie, Cawley; Henderson

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Taylor, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Juranovic; Hatate, McGregor, Rogic; Jota, Abada, Forrest

Alloa v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Alloa (25/1) Draw (9/1) Celtic (1/14)*

Our prediction: Alloa v Celtic

Celtic won't go into this one with a full-strength XI but they will still boast more than enough quality to get the job done here.

Everyone knows this would only go one way on paper, but as the old saying goes: "Football is not played on paper, it is played on a pitch." There are no guaranteed results in football.

Our prediction: Alloa 0-3 Celtic (5/1 at bet365)

