Liverpool will still be smarting from a brutal Merseyside derby that ultimately ended all square following some rather controversial officiating.

The crushing absence of Virgil van Dijk will certainly take some getting used to for the Reds and Ajax will smell an opportunity in his absence.

Liverpool can still call on their terrifying trio at the front though, and will be confident of getting a result at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Ajax v Liverpool on TV?

Ajax v Liverpool will take place Wednesday 21st October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Ajax v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including PSG v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Ajax v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Ajax v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Ajax v Liverpool team news

Ajax: Erik ten Hag has a fully fit squad to call upon for Wednesday night’s clash with no known injury worries to report.

Young stars Ryan Gravenberch and Mohammed Kudus have made promising starts to their Ajax careers and will be hoping to replicate their domestic form on the biggest stage.

Liverpool: The news that star defender Van Dijk requires knee surgery on a nasty ligament injury will come as a devastating blow to Jurgen Klopp.

Thiago Alcantara will undergo further assessments after he was on the receiving end of an awful challenge while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alisson remain unavailable. Naby Keita, however, has returned to training after self-isolating with coronavirus.

Our prediction: Ajax v Liverpool

Liverpool, bereft of their titanic defensive general, may not look quite the beast they usually would.

Ajax will certainly smell blood in the water but, even without Van Dijk marshalling the opposing defence, will have to be at their absolute best to get the better of a side that still possesses a host of world class talent.

It promises to be a tight affair but the English side should have just about enough to take all three points.

Our prediction: Ajax 1-2 Liverpool

