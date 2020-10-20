There were signs of life at Man Utd as well, after a late rally saw them runaway with a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

United will be hoping to call on the sort of spirit that saw them famously dump PSG out of the competition back in 2019.

PSG and their merry band of terrifying attackers, however, will have their hearts set on revenge.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is PSG v Man Utd on TV?

PSG v Man Utd will take place Tuesday 20th October 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Ajax v Liverpool.

What TV channel is PSG v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream PSG v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Man Utd team news

PSG: Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Neymar will be fit and firing to face United on Tuesday but the German will have to make do without Juan Bernat and Thilo Kehrer.

Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler are all doubts as well but the fact that Tuchel can field the trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria will surely cushion the blow.

Man Utd: Youngster Mason Greenwood is a doubt for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while new signing Edinson Cavani is unlikely to be involved due to a lack of match fitness.

Donny Van de Beek, still awaiting his first start outside of the EFL Cup, could be brought in to add some midfield stability against a frightening attacking force.

Our prediction: PSG v Man Utd

Setting the likes of Neymar and Mbappe loose on Harry Maguire and co. can only go one way.

The Parisians won’t be looking to take any prisoners, either, as they begin their campaign to finally end their painful European duck.

You can’t help but feel that, even if the best version of United should turn up, PSG will cruise to victory.

Our prediction: PSG 3-0 Man Utd

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.