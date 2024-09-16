Outside of the blip against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have had a largely brilliant start to their post-Jürgen Klopp era, with Arne Slot making an immediate impact at Anfield.

The Dutchman has tightened up his side defensively, but they're still a major goal threat.

Slot will be desperate to secure silverware in his first season at Liverpool, and winning the Champions League for the first time since 2019 would be the dream.

AC Milan, who last won the competition in 2007 after beating Liverpool in the final, have had a slow start in Serie A this season - however, a win against the Reds could kickstart their campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is AC Milan v Liverpool?

AC Milan v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 17th September 2024.

AC Milan v Liverpool kick-off time

AC Milan v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Liverpool on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream AC Milan v Liverpool online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Listen to AC Milan v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement AC Milan v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: AC Milan (13/5) Draw (14/5) Liverpool (9/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

