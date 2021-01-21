What channel is West Ham v Doncaster FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham will hope to make it seven games unbeaten and book their place in the next round of the FA Cup when they meet third-tier Doncaster on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Hammers haven’t lost a game this side of Christmas and edged Stockport 1-0 in one of the tightest FA Cup fixtures of the third round earlier in January.

David Moyes could be sensing a cup run with West Ham sat comfortably in the Premier League table.

But Rovers head to east London on a high themselves as they seek to maintain their strong form that has catapulted the South Yorkshire side into the League One promotion race.

Manager Darren Moore has overseen a recent run of seven wins from their last eight games, which includes the 1-0 triumph at Blackburn that booked their spot in the FA Cup fourth round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Doncaster on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is West Ham v Doncaster on TV?

West Ham v Doncaster will take place on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Doncaster will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Doncaster on?

While many FA Cup fixtures are being broadcast on TV over the weekend, West Ham v Doncaster will be shown solely online.

How to live stream West Ham v Doncaster online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and the Red Button on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Doncaster team news

West Ham: Arthur Masuaku is the only injury concern for Moyes, with the DR Congo international set to miss this tie.

However, the boss is also likely to rest Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen in an effort to ease the strain on his forward line before upcoming Premier League ties with Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Doncaster: Youngster Anthony Greaves could keep his place in the midfield after impressing on his first ever start for Doncaster in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Rochdale.

Defender Joe Wright may not be risked from the start, while youngster Liam Ravenhill suffered an injury before the win over Swindon last weekend. James Coppinger and Madger Gomes are both sidelined.

West Ham v Doncaster odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (3/10) Draw (17/4) Doncaster (9/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Doncaster

Doncaster are playing well despite injuries and a young squad as manager Moore seeks to lift the club out of League One.

Yet facing West Ham is a different proposition to Championship side Blackburn, who were beaten 1-0 by Moore’s men in the third round.

West Ham will have some players rested and there is a worry they cannot sustain their form this season with Antonio as their sole striker. But this is an opportunity for Moyes to test out younger players and don’t be surprised if West Ham make tough work of their eventual victory.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-1 Doncaster (8/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.