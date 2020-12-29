What channel is Man Utd v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be banking on his side performing as they did against Leeds recently when Wolves rock up at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United bulldozed Leeds in what has become a rare display of dominance at home this season.

This is the second of three Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures for both sides, with United coming into the game off an away trip to Leicester on Boxing Day, while Wolves hosted Tottenham a day later.

Home form is crucial for the Red Devils and this game could play into their hands, with Wolves labouring on the road.

Nino Espirito Santo’s troops have won just one of their last four away fixtures and were overturned 2-1 at Burnley before Christmas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Wolves on TV?

Man Utd v Wolves will take place on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Man Utd v Wolves online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Man Utd v Wolves team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani.

Wolves predicted XI: Patricio, Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Podence, Neto, Silva.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Wolves

United inability to put teams away at Old Trafford dogged their early-season form but the win over Leeds will give Solskjaer’s men confidence that they can overturn Wolves here.

The visitors will likely come to Old Trafford with a plan to sit deep and look for counter attacks.

That could well work if the United midfield disappears – as it has done in parts this season. But even then, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes should steer three points home.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Wolves

