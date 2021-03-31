Extreme E racing 2021: How to watch Desert X Prix on TV and livestream in the UK
Are you ready for a whole new era of motorsport? The time has come for the inaugural weekend of Extreme E racing, starting with the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia.
Nine teams of electric SUVs – capable of hitting 62mph in just 4.5 seconds – will take part in the first race through the desert of Al Ula.
Each race will consist of a Friday shakedown and two days of racing action. Qualifying will see four teams progress to the final on the second day, with a speed boost handed to the team that performs the longest first jump of each race in their souped-up, electric, off-road monsters.
Jenson Button, Carlos Sainz Snr and W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick are among the big names in the driving seats, with 4K drones following their every twist and turn to provide coverage of the race.
Right now, we’re all in the dark as to how this will play out, but it will be fascinating to watch across the five-race season that will traverse extreme landscapes around the world: Desert, Ocean, Arctic, Amazon, Glacier.
RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the Desert X Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details.
When is Desert X Prix?
The Extreme E Desert X Prix takes place on Sunday 4th April 2021.
We’ve rounded up the full TV schedule below including shakedown, qualifying and race times.
What time does Desert X Prix start?
The race begins at 10am (UK time) on the Sunday of race weekend.
Friday 2nd April
Shakedown – 4:30pm
Saturday 3rd April
Qualifying Round 1 – 6am
Qualifying Round 2 – 11am
Sunday 4th April
Semi-final – 6am
Race – 10am
How to watch Desert X Prix on TV and livestream
The Extreme E Desert X Prix will air live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and ITV Hub all for free.
Fans have a plethora of options for tuning in, including Sky Sports Action and BT Sport 1.
