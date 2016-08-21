Everyone went a little bit crazy staying up to watch Mo Farah win Olympic 5,000m gold
Farah's success and Team GB's medal count has made people very giddy – although that might just be the sleep deprivation
Published: Sunday, 21 August 2016 at 8:19 am
Mo Farah and Team GB's incredible gold rush at Rio 2016 seems to have made everyone a little bit giddy.
The 10,000m and 5,000m champion raced home to secure the 'double double' and retain the titles he won in London 2012. Now, this is the face of a champion.
But look closer at the other faces in the picture – because it tells you a lot about just how special this Games has been for Team GB.
The BBC Breakfast team were clearly basking in the glow of Mo the morning after.
Even Farah's fellow athletes are going just a little bit crazy for him. I mean, US gymnast Simone Biles has four gold medals and a bronze.
Jessica Ennis-Hill too can't get enough of the double Olympic champion.
And when a huge Hollywood star shares a rubbish selfie he snatched with you on a night out, you know you've made it.
As for the rest of us? Well, we'll calm down eventually – perhaps after we've had some sleep...
I love Mo Farah. Possibly more than crisps. If it were up to me, I'd put his image on a bank note.
— Jason (@NickMotown) August 21, 2016
